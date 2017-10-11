Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 3:34 pm

Seth MacFarlane Explains 2013 Harvey Weinstein Joke

Seth MacFarlane made a joke about Harvey Weinstein while revealing the 2013 Oscar nominations years ago, and now he’s speaking out about the joke.

The 43-year-old comedian announced the Best Supporting Actress nominees – Sally Field for Lincoln, Anne Hathaway for Les Miserables, Jacki Weaver for Silver Linings Playbook, Helen Hunt for The Sessions, and Amy Adams for The Master – and then said, “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

Now, Seth is speaking out about the joke on his Twitter account.
Photos: Getty
