Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom & Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 10:48 pm

Seth Meyers Follows Eminem's Lead & Tells Fans to Decide Between Him or Donald Trump - Watch!

Seth Meyers is so inspired by Eminem‘s freestyle rap denouncing Donald Trump, he’s offering the same ultimatum!

During Wednesday’s episode (October 11) of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the late night TV host played part of Eminem‘s freestyle and asked the same question.

“Get off the fence,” Seth said to the crowd. “Do you support him or do you support this show that constantly mocks and denigrates everything about him? I know it’s a tough call!”

Although he admitted he wasn’t quite as skilled of a rapper, Seth gave it his best shot anyway: “My name is Seth and I’m here to say, if you like Trump then go away,” he declared.

Watch below!
