Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom & Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 7:17 pm

Suki Waterhouse Catches Diego Luna as He Takes a Tumble!

Suki Waterhouse Catches Diego Luna as He Takes a Tumble!

Diego Luna took a fall while out with Suki Waterhouse on their date night!

The 25-year-old The Bad Batch actress was there to catch the 37-year-old Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor as he tripped on the sidewalk on Tuesday night (October 10) in New York City.

They both took the tumble like champs, though, quickly springing back to their feet and flashing grins.

The two had just finished up dinner at BONDST restaurant after spending their day on the set of Diego‘s upcoming Woody Allen movie.

The couple was also spotted out together the day before for the first time since mid-July.

Diego and Suki were first linked back in January when they were seen kissing on vacation in Mexico.

10+ pictures inside of Suki Waterhouse and Diego Luna out and about in NYC…

Just Jared on Facebook
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 01
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 02
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 03
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 04
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 05
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 06
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 07
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 08
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 09
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 10
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 11
suki waterhouse catches diego luna as he takes a tumble 12

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Diego Luna, Suki Waterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr