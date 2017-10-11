Suki Waterhouse Catches Diego Luna as He Takes a Tumble!

Diego Luna took a fall while out with Suki Waterhouse on their date night!

The 25-year-old The Bad Batch actress was there to catch the 37-year-old Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor as he tripped on the sidewalk on Tuesday night (October 10) in New York City.

They both took the tumble like champs, though, quickly springing back to their feet and flashing grins.

The two had just finished up dinner at BONDST restaurant after spending their day on the set of Diego‘s upcoming Woody Allen movie.

The couple was also spotted out together the day before for the first time since mid-July.

Diego and Suki were first linked back in January when they were seen kissing on vacation in Mexico.

10+ pictures inside of Suki Waterhouse and Diego Luna out and about in NYC…