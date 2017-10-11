'Supernatural' Stars Get in the Halloween Spirit!

Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins are all decked out for Halloween on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s latest issues!

The long-running CW show’s co-showrunner Robert Singer spoke about how they keep the show fresh.

“The big thing with us is: How do we keep it fresh?” Robert told the mag. “We just felt there’s so much opportunity with Jack. It’s a big swing again, but somehow we always manage to keep the show grounded in its own reality….At the end of the day, the show is really about these two guys and how great they are together. They’re the lifeblood of the show.”

Check out the entire feature over at EW.com, and see all four covers below.