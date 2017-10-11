Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 11:40 am

Taylor Swift Is Launching Her Own Social Media Platform!

Taylor Swift Is Launching Her Own Social Media Platform!

It’s a Swift Life for fans of Taylor Swift!

The 27-year-old superstar just announced that she’s partnering with Glu Mobil to launch her own social platform called The Swift Life.

The app is set to be a creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with Taylor and each other.

“We’ve worked closely with Taylor and her team to bring her creative vision to life. The result is a deeply social environment where Taylor and her fans are able to better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community. We look forward to its worldwide launch later this year,” Glu Mobile President and CEO Nick Earl said in a statement.

The Swift Life is set to be released in late 2017.

Check out Taylor‘s announcement video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    trying to rule the world?