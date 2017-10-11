Taylor Swift Is Launching Her Own Social Media Platform!

It’s a Swift Life for fans of Taylor Swift!

The 27-year-old superstar just announced that she’s partnering with Glu Mobil to launch her own social platform called The Swift Life.

The app is set to be a creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with Taylor and each other.

“We’ve worked closely with Taylor and her team to bring her creative vision to life. The result is a deeply social environment where Taylor and her fans are able to better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community. We look forward to its worldwide launch later this year,” Glu Mobile President and CEO Nick Earl said in a statement.

The Swift Life is set to be released in late 2017.

Check out Taylor‘s announcement video below…