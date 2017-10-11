TV Reporter Defends Ben Affleck After Suggestive Interview Resurfaces

Ben Affleck is in the middle of another controversy after a 13-year-old suggestive interview surfaced amid the Hilarie Burton groping controversy.

A 2004 interview with Canadian TV personality Anne-Marie Losique shows the actor with the host in his lap making comments about her cleavage and other suggestive remarks.

Anne-Marie is now speaking out, saying the interview was an act filmed in front of a large crew and is being taken out of context.

“This was for the camera. You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim. When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say,” Anne-Marie told THR.

She added, “But in this case, it is more of a delicate issue because of everything that is happening. I can’t say I am thrilled to have that interview mixed in with the other stories because I don’t think that is at all the same thing.”

“It has been blown out of proportion. I know that people like fishing for anything, but this is completely out of context. I would like this to not have any negative impact on him. I find it sad,” Anne-Marie concluded.