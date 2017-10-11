Victoria Beckham Heads Out to Visit Son Brooklyn in NYC

Victoria Beckham made a chic exit from her hotel as she stepped out to spend time with her oldest son Brooklyn!

The 43-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girls member was spotted heading out on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City after flying in from London, England.

Victoria looked stylish as always in a black turtleneck, rolled-up blue jeans, and heeled black boots. She completed her look with a black clutch and sunglasses, styling her hair into an updo.

Watch the two share a sweet hug in the Instagram video below, which Victoria posted during their day together.

In an interview last month, Victoria revealed how much she misses Brooklyn at home following his move to New York to attend the Parsons School of Design.

“I’m still crying. Brooklyn’s moved to New York, he’s 18, and I haven’t stopped crying,” she said. “I miss him so much, so much.”

Brooklyn did make sure to stop by and visit his mom at her fashion show during New York Fashion Week!