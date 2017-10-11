Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 11:07 pm

Yolanda Hadid Stuns at Global Lyme Alliance Gala in NYC

Yolanda Hadid is a vision in black as she as arrives at the 3rd Annual Global Lyme Alliance Gala on Wednesday night (October 11) in New York City.

The 53-year-old former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills and mom of Gigi and Bella Hadid looked stunning in a black, lace gown for the event.

The Lyme disease advocate and chair member for the event was joined at the event by former Real Housewife star Ramona Singer.

FYI: Yolanda is wearing a Pamella Roland gown.

