American Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

The 2017 American Music Award nominees have been unveiled!

Singer Ciara woke up bright and early to reveal the first several nominations, with more expected later this morning.

Fan voting will begin for the AMAs after all the nominees have been unveiled at approximately 10:30 am ET.

Be sure to tune into the AMAs, which are set to air on ABC on November 19. Just Jared will also be live blogging the show, so be sure to watch along with us!

Click inside to see the nominees for this year’s AMAs…

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

BEST POP/ROCK ALBUM

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic”

Drake – “More Life”

The Weeknd – “Starboy”

BEST POP/ROCK DUO

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

BEST MALE POP/ROCK ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

BEST FEMALE POP/ROCK ARTIST

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

BEST POP ROCK SONG

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

