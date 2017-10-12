American Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!
The 2017 American Music Award nominees have been unveiled!
Singer Ciara woke up bright and early to reveal the first several nominations, with more expected later this morning.
Fan voting will begin for the AMAs after all the nominees have been unveiled at approximately 10:30 am ET.
Be sure to tune into the AMAs, which are set to air on ABC on November 19. Just Jared will also be live blogging the show, so be sure to watch along with us!
Click inside to see the nominees for this year’s AMAs…
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
BEST POP/ROCK ALBUM
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic”
Drake – “More Life”
The Weeknd – “Starboy”
BEST POP/ROCK DUO
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
BEST MALE POP/ROCK ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
BEST FEMALE POP/ROCK ARTIST
Alessia Cara
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
BEST POP ROCK SONG
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – “Despacito”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
***STAY TUNED as more nominations are announced in the next few hours!