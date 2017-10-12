Andrew Garfield Says The World Doesn't Need Movie Stars on 'The Late Show' - Watch Here!

Andrew Garfield made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (October 11) and talked about how he doesn’t necessarily consider himself to be a “movie star” and why he thinks the world doesn’t need them.

“I think there’s something about this projection of perfection whether its in terms of beauty or ‘I’m just so charismatic’, but I’m not, I’m lots of things,” the 34-year-old actor told Stephen. “We all are. Human beings are made up of the light and the dark.”

“What I’m saying is sometimes there’s a tendency to focus on this idea of perfection, which doesn’t allow us and give us permission to accept our whole selves in our entirety,” Andrew continued.”I think it creates this not enough-ness in the culture where you’re constantly looking up at things that aren’t actually real but are pretending to be real and more perfect than you. That’s how I feel when I look at ‘movie stars’.”

Andrew also talked about his upcoming film Breathe, which hits theaters on Friday (October 13) – Watch the interview below!



