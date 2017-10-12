Benedict Cumberbatch Is 'Utterly Disgusted' by Harvey Weinstein

Benedict Cumberbatch is speaking out to express that he is “utterly disgusted” by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged actions.

The 41-year-old Oscar-nominated actor stars in the upcoming movie The Current War, which is being released by The Weinstein Company this year.

“I am utterly disgusted by the continuing revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s horrifying and unforgivable actions,” Benedict said in a statement to Vanity Fair. “We need to collectively stand up and support victims of abuse such as the brave and inspiring women who have spoken out against him and say we hear you and believe you.”

“That way others may be emboldened by our support to come forward and speak,” he added. “But we shouldn’t wait until there are any more stories like this. We, as an industry and as a society at large, need to play our part. There has to be zero tolerance of any such behavior in any walk of life. We owe that to these women’s bravery in coming forward.”