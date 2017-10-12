'Blue Crush' Reboot TV Series in Development at NBC!

NBC is bringing Blue Crush to TV!

The 2002 film starring Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sanoe Lake is in the early stages of being turned into a drama series with Hannah Schneider writing and serving as executive producer of the show.

The series will tell “the story of female empowerment and ambition in the world of Hawaii’s North Shore. In the wake of a tragic accident, a surfer works to revive her career and bring pride to a local community threatened by commercialism and dangerous surf politics. Even in paradise, you never know what chaos is brewing inside the barrel,” THR reports.

NBC is teaming up with Blue Crush‘s production company Imagine Entertainment to bring the film to TV.