Britney Spears Rocks '#VegasStrong' Hat, Praises First Responders at First Vegas Show Since Shooting

Britney Spears is back in action at Planet Hollywood – and she’s sending a message: Las Vegas is stronger than yesterday.

The 35-year-old pop icon returned to her Piece Of Me residency on Wednesday night (October 11) in Las Vegas for the first time since the horrific October 1 shooting that left over fifty dead at the Route 91 Festival.

The words “#VegasStrong” appeared across the stage screens before the show started. During her opening performance, Britney and all of her dancers wore black #VegasStrong hats.

“Before I start the show, I just want to say: we’re here for you, you’re here for us and we’re going to get through this together, okay?” she told the crowd.

Later on, Britney called out the first responders in attendance.

“There are some special people in the audience tonight – they’re our Las Vegas first responders. Let’s give it up for them!”

“Last night we weren’t just in Vegas but the show was for Vegas! Our hearts and prayers go out to victims and families of 10/1/17 #vegasstrong,” dancer Lake Smits wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the show’s male dancers rocking the hats.

Check out pictures and videos of Britney‘s return to the stage below!