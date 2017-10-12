Celebrities React to Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspension
Rose McGowan‘s Twitter account was suspended hours ago and celebrities are now speaking out demanding answers.
The actress and activist has been one of the most vocal celebrities on Twitter standing up for the victims of sexual assault and misconduct after the Harvey Weinstein‘s allegations came to light.
No real reason was given for Rose‘s suspension, except she received an email saying she violated the rules of the site. Some celebrities are wondering why trolls are allowed to post whatever they please, yet Rose‘s account was shut down for speaking out about sexual violence.
Hey @Twitter let us know which of these rules @rosemcgowan broke. Asking for multiple victims of sexual violence. https://t.co/eiZjQeMAVg
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 12, 2017
Click inside to read some of the tweets in support of Rose McGowan…
@rosemcgowan 's twitter account has been suspended. I expect to start seeing smear stories on her anytime now. This is the sad reality.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 12, 2017
Suspend @rosemcgowan, @Twitter, but @realDonaldTrump’ll be on here tomorrow morning slathered in threats & bile? Yeah. Fix that quick. https://t.co/Xznc9OgDvR
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 12, 2017
Sincerely @jack wtf?!
Why is @rosemcgowan suspended? https://t.co/u9EVZHAFHp
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 12, 2017
Wait, @rosemcgowan account is suspended by twitter bcos she "violated twitter rules" but t president can threaten nuclear war and THAT'S ok? https://t.co/jCzjrrUIGs
— 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) October 12, 2017
Wow, @Twitter, seriously? THIS is the account you suspend but not Trump who threatened to wipe out another country? Suspend me too, please. https://t.co/ZHhvIkfEcN
— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 12, 2017
Wtf @Twitter @jack? My timeline is inundated with heinously offensive bots daily and this is the account you suspend? I need an explanation. https://t.co/uHrwyl7ZGp
— Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) October 12, 2017
What did they suspend her over ? https://t.co/6fvT3Z99Nq
— Lily (@lilyallen) October 12, 2017
Twitter suspends Rose McGowan yet does nothing about @realDonaldTrump Hey @jack your priorities are out of whack
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) October 12, 2017