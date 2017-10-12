Celebrities React to Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspension

Rose McGowan‘s Twitter account was suspended hours ago and celebrities are now speaking out demanding answers.

The actress and activist has been one of the most vocal celebrities on Twitter standing up for the victims of sexual assault and misconduct after the Harvey Weinstein‘s allegations came to light.

No real reason was given for Rose‘s suspension, except she received an email saying she violated the rules of the site. Some celebrities are wondering why trolls are allowed to post whatever they please, yet Rose‘s account was shut down for speaking out about sexual violence.

Hey @Twitter let us know which of these rules @rosemcgowan broke. Asking for multiple victims of sexual violence. https://t.co/eiZjQeMAVg — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 12, 2017

