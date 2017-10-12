Charlie Puth Gags & Nearly Gets Sick Playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on 'James Corden' - Watch!

Poor Charlie Puth!

The 25-year-old “Attention” crooner was invited to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts alongside Michelle Dockery, Josh Gad and Rachel Bloom on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday evening (October 11) – and he barely kept it together while being presented with the disgusting offerings!

“I have a very sensitive stomach – I can’t even be around Brussels sprouts,” he warned before the game even began. Warning: this one’s kind of rough to watch!

Watch Charlie gag his way through the game below.