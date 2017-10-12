Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 2:36 am

Charlie Puth Gags & Nearly Gets Sick Playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on 'James Corden' - Watch!

Charlie Puth Gags & Nearly Gets Sick Playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on 'James Corden' - Watch!

Poor Charlie Puth!

The 25-year-old “Attention” crooner was invited to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts alongside Michelle Dockery, Josh Gad and Rachel Bloom on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday evening (October 11) – and he barely kept it together while being presented with the disgusting offerings!

“I have a very sensitive stomach – I can’t even be around Brussels sprouts,” he warned before the game even began. Warning: this one’s kind of rough to watch!

Watch Charlie gag his way through the game below.
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Charlie Puth, James Corden, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery, Rachel Bloom

