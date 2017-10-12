Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 7:15 pm

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson Spotted on 'Affectionate' Date with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were reportedly spotted on an “affectionate” date at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles this week!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress and the 40-year-old Coldplay singer were “cozy, laughing and affectionate” during their dinner on Tuesday (October 10), according to People.

Dakota was last linked to Matthew Hitt, who she dated on and off for several years. Chris previously dated actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis following his split from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014.

Dakota was seen keeping it casual while stepping out for coffee on Monday afternoon.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr