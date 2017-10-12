Daya: 'New' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Daya‘s back at it again with “New,” and you can stream it right here!

The Grammy-winning “Don’t Let Me Down” hit-maker co-wrote the single with Stargate, Sir Nolan, James Newman and Leland and it’s the first taste of what’s to come from her sophomore album, the follow-up to her gold-selling debut LP Sit Still, Look Pretty.

“I feel like ‘New‘ really is an all-encompassing term for what’s happening in my career right now,” Daya told Billboard, following the news of her Interscope deal. “It’s a new beginning for me — and I don’t think people will be like, ‘Oh, she’s changed. She’s different.’ I think they’ll be expecting to come along with me on this journey, and they’ll realize that people do change. We’re all humans, we all go through phases.”

