Celebrities React to Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspension

Mary-Kate Olsen &amp; Olivier Sarkozy Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 9:46 am

Daya: 'New' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Daya: 'New' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Daya‘s back at it again with “New,” and you can stream it right here!

The Grammy-winning “Don’t Let Me Down” hit-maker co-wrote the single with Stargate, Sir Nolan, James Newman and Leland and it’s the first taste of what’s to come from her sophomore album, the follow-up to her gold-selling debut LP Sit Still, Look Pretty.

“I feel like ‘New‘ really is an all-encompassing term for what’s happening in my career right now,” Daya told Billboard, following the news of her Interscope deal. “It’s a new beginning for me — and I don’t think people will be like, ‘Oh, she’s changed. She’s different.’ I think they’ll be expecting to come along with me on this journey, and they’ll realize that people do change. We’re all humans, we all go through phases.”

Click inside to read the lyrics to Daya’s brand new song…
