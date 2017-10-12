Demi Lovato Shines at the 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' Premiere

Demi Lovato stuns on the red carpet at the premiere of Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated on Wednesday night (October 11) at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old entertainer went super sexy in a curve-hugging silver gown as she was joined on the red carpet by Paris Hilton and stylist Brad Goreski.

You can watch the newly released trailer for Demi‘s documentary here.

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated premieres on YouTube on Tuesday, October 17.

FYI: Demi is wearing a Lexi dress and Cesare Paciotti heels.

