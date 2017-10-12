Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom & Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 1:37 am

Demi Lovato Shines at the 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' Premiere

Demi Lovato Shines at the 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' Premiere

Demi Lovato stuns on the red carpet at the premiere of Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated on Wednesday night (October 11) at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old entertainer went super sexy in a curve-hugging silver gown as she was joined on the red carpet by Paris Hilton and stylist Brad Goreski.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

You can watch the newly released trailer for Demi‘s documentary here.

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated premieres on YouTube on Tuesday, October 17.

FYI: Demi is wearing a Lexi dress and Cesare Paciotti heels.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 01
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 02
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 03
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 04
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 05
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 06
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 07
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 08
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 09
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 10
demi lovato shines at the demi lovato simply complicated premiere 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brad Goreski, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr