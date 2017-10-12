Derek Hough & Goldie Hawn Help Launch Just Dance Studio

Derek Hough and Goldie Hawn pose for a photo with celebrity dancer trainer Julz Tocker at the opening of his Just Dance studio on Wednesday (October 11) in Los Angeles.

Julz, a former Dancing With the Stars alum, opened the studio to teach social dance to people of all ages and levels.

Some of the other stars who stepped out include American Idol‘s Haley Reinhart and fellow DWTS alum James Maslow.

“I love you @officialgoldiehawn and @derekhough. Thank you so much for supporting us last night in the grand opening of @justdancelosangeles was truly a #magical evening. And your words meant so much! And to everyone who came to support, I’m so thankful to you all!” Julz wrote on Instagram.