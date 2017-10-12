Elle Fanning & Timothee Chalamet Continue Filming Woody Allen's Upcoming Movie in NYC

Elle Fanning bundles up for a horse-drawn carriage ride around Central Park with co-star Timothee Chalamet on Thursday afternoon (October 12) in New York City.

The two have been filming scenes for Woody Allen‘s upcoming untitled project all over NYC for the past few weeks.

The day before, the two were spotted heading back to her hotel downtown after a busy morning of filming.

Earlier this week, Elle looked pretty in a plaid skirt and white blouse as she filmed with fellow co-star Diego Luna.

