Emma Stone Joins Colin Farrell & Nicole Kidman at 'Killing of a Sacred Deer' London Film Fest Premiere!

Emma Stone strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the headline gala screening and UK premiere of Killing of a Sacred Deer held during the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Thursday (October 12) in London, England.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress stepped out to support the stars of the flick Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan and girlfriend Shona Guerin, Raffey Cassidy and director Yorgos Lanthimos.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

Killing of a Sacred Deer follows Colin as Steven, a charismatic surgeon faced with making an unthinkable sacrifice after his life falls apart. It’s all due to him taking a teenage boy under his wing (Barry), as the youngster’s behaviour turns sinister – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Nicole is wearing Prada.