Thu, 12 October 2017 at 12:00 pm
Frankie Muniz Binged 'Malcolm in the Middle' This Summer Due to His Memory Loss
- Frankie Muniz binge-watchedd his hit show Malcolm in the Middle – TMZ
- Jordan Fisher shows off his moves in his new music video – Just Jared Jr
- This director is unhappy about Rotten Tomatoes – Lainey Gossip
- Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have a message for Kim – TooFab
- Donald Trump and Eminem have a history – MTV
- The best reactions to the Riverdale premiere – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Frankie Muniz, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet