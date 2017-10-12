'Goodbye Christopher Robin' Stills Give A Glimpse Into A.A. Milne's World (Exclusive)

Check out these exclusive new photos from the upcoming film Goodbye Christopher Robin.

The new movie gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie-the-Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

If you missed it, the cast premiered the film in New York City last night!

Goodbye Christopher Robin, directed by Simon Curtis, opens in theaters tomorrow – be sure to check it out!