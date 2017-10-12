Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 3:00 pm

Hailey Baldwin Gets Glam at 'Drop the Mic' Premiere Party & Heads to Church!

Hailey Baldwin is doing double duty!

The 20-year-old model was spotted in attendance at TBS’ Drop the Mic and The Joker’s Wild premiere party at Dream Hotel on Wednesday (October 11) in Hollywood, Calif.

Drop The Mic is a comic battle rap competition based on a segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden, co-hosted by Hailey and Method Man.

Later that night, Hailey was spotted squeezing in some church service while rocking a leather jacket and a white dress in Beverly Hills, Calif.

FYI: Hailey wore an Alessandra Rich outfit and Casadei shoes at the premiere.
hailey baldwin church 01
hailey baldwin church 03
hailey baldwin church 04
hailey baldwin church 06
hailey baldwin church 07
hailey baldwin church 08

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer, Yolo / GICA; Photos: Getty Images, BACKGRID
WENN
