Thu, 12 October 2017 at 9:50 am
Harvey Weinstein Wants a 'Second Chance': 'We All Make Mistakes'
Harvey Weinstein wants a second chance in Hollywood.
The disgraced producer, who has been accused of sexual harassment and rape, was caught by cameras leaving his 22-year-old daughter’s house in Los Angeles before jetting off to rehab.
“I’m hanging in. I’m trying my best. I’m not doing okay, but I’m trying. I gotta get help…We all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope,” Harvey told the TMZ cameras.
READ STATEMENTS FROM ACTORS & ACTRESSES SPEAKING OUT ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN:
- Ben Affleck Releases Statement After Harvey Weinstein Rape Allegations: It ‘Made Me Sick’
- Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Come Forward as Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Victims
- Hillary Clinton Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Matt Damon Denies Involvement in Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Cover Up
- Minnie Driver Vocalizes Support for Sexual Misconduct Victims
- Charlize Theron on Harvey Weinstein Allegations: I Can’t Say I’m Surprised
- Heather Graham Felt Harvey Weinstein Wanted to Sleep with Her in Exchange for a Movie Role
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Harvey Weinstein
Sponsored Links by ZergNet