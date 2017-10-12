Harvey Weinstein Wants a 'Second Chance': 'We All Make Mistakes'

Harvey Weinstein wants a second chance in Hollywood.

The disgraced producer, who has been accused of sexual harassment and rape, was caught by cameras leaving his 22-year-old daughter’s house in Los Angeles before jetting off to rehab.

“I’m hanging in. I’m trying my best. I’m not doing okay, but I’m trying. I gotta get help…We all make mistakes. Second chance, I hope,” Harvey told the TMZ cameras.

READ STATEMENTS FROM ACTORS & ACTRESSES SPEAKING OUT ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN: