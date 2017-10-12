Harvey Weinstein's Rehab Plans Have Been Changed

Harvey Weinstein ‘s rehab plans have changed – TMZ

‘s rehab plans have changed – TMZ So many people watched the Riverdale premiere – Just Jared Jr

Pink has a big regret – DListed

has a big regret – DListed Seth Rogen posted a screenshot of his DM with Donald Jr – TooFab

posted a screenshot of his DM with – TooFab This Fox news host said some disgusting things about the LGBTQ community – Towleroad

Where is Alex From Target today? – J-14

Events Coming Up

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory is coming to the Hollywood Bowl on November 4th! The event will take place on National Candy Day and will feature star studded guests John Stamos, Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito, Ingrid Michaelson and more, who will all sing along to the classic hits from the film. There’s a cute addition to this performance where guests will receive exclusive scratch-n-sniff golden tickets that they can use during the cinematic performance.

If you’re in the LA area around then, definitely check this fun-candy-filled event out!