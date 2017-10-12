Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 11:04 pm

Heidi Klum Sizzles in Her New Swimwear Campaign!

Heidi Klum puts her hot body on display while modeling the Heidi Klum Swim Resort 2017 collection for a new campaign.

The campaign was shot by photographer Francesco Carrozzini in Santa Monica, Calif.

“As a Creative Director and Designer, my biggest goal in swimwear is great fit, function and fun! I wanted this season’s campaign to reflect this. I love the feeling of the hot sun on my skin and splashing in the water. I had the best time shooting my 2017 campaign with my friend Francesco Carrozzini. The images exude the feeling of Heidi Klum Swim. We had a total blast,” Heidi said in a statement.
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 01
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 02
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 03
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 04
heidi klum sizzles in her new swimwear campaign 05

Photos: Francesco Carrozzini
Posted to: Bikini, Heidi Klum

