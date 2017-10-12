Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 10:59 am

Idris Elba & Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Couple Up at International Day Of The Girl Gala!

Idris Elba is all smiles while posing alongside his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre while attending The BARDOU Foundation’s International Day Of The Girl Gala in support of The Princes Trust at Albert’s Club on Wednesday (October 11) in London, England.

The 29-year-old actress and model accompanied the 45-year-old actor as he honored fashion designer Anya Hindmarch with the IDG Awards for her work with young women, which was picked up by her daughter in her absence.

At the event, Idris also spoke passionately about being a dad and a role model for his daughter, Isan, 15.

“My daughter drives me nuts, but she’s an amazing girl and I wish she was here today,” Idris expressed. “I think it’s really important that we can celebrate International Day of the Girl and bring as much exposure to this day as we can. Big shout out to the men here tonight, for being here because it’s very important that as well as women, men also speak up about the discrepancies between men and girls.”
Credit: David M Benett / Dave Benett, Wenn; Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

  • darija

    Lucky woman.