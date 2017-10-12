Jada Pinkett Smith Supports Son Jaden at Umami Burger Impossible Launch!

Jada Pinkett Smith happily strikes a pose with her son Jaden Smith while attending his Umami Burger x Impossible Launch Party held at The Grove on Wednesday (October 11) in Los Angeles.

As part of the burger chains latest Artist Series collaboration, the partnership let the 19-year-old entertainer create his own signature Impossible burger Trio. Close to 300 guests attended including Jordyn Woods and Jaden‘s closest friends and many notable influencers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

“I’m trying to satisfy different flavors for people while, at the same time, trying to give them a plant based burger that they can enjoy,” Jaden said in a statement. “But I also want there to be a social impact and social change aspect to it as well. So one dollar of every burger that is sold through my partnership with Umami is going to be going to a specific for hurricane relief. I feel like this is very important for moving into the future of humanity with the plant-based diets for the world. And this is at the forefront of food technology and I just want to be a part of that positive change.”



Umami Burger Jaden’s Impossible Trio