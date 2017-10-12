Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 12:30 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith Supports Son Jaden at Umami Burger Impossible Launch!

Jada Pinkett Smith happily strikes a pose with her son Jaden Smith while attending his Umami Burger x Impossible Launch Party held at The Grove on Wednesday (October 11) in Los Angeles.

As part of the burger chains latest Artist Series collaboration, the partnership let the 19-year-old entertainer create his own signature Impossible burger Trio. Close to 300 guests attended including Jordyn Woods and Jaden‘s closest friends and many notable influencers.

“I’m trying to satisfy different flavors for people while, at the same time, trying to give them a plant based burger that they can enjoy,” Jaden said in a statement. “But I also want there to be a social impact and social change aspect to it as well. So one dollar of every burger that is sold through my partnership with Umami is going to be going to a specific for hurricane relief. I feel like this is very important for moving into the future of humanity with the plant-based diets for the world. And this is at the forefront of food technology and I just want to be a part of that positive change.”


Credit: Tommaso Boddi; Photos: Getty
