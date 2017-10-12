Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom & Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 1:50 am

James Van Der Beek Reveals His Own Experiences With Sexual Harassment in the Industry: 'I've Had Them Corner Me'

Following the surge of sexual harassment allegations coming out against Harvey Weinstein over the past week, James Van Der Beek is now speaking out about his own uncomfortable experiences in the industry.

The 40-year-old actor spoke out on his Twitter on Thursday morning (October 12) about being harassed.

“What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out,” James said.

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger…I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”

See his tweets below.

