Jane Fonda on Today's Political Climate: 'I've Never Experienced This Kind of Nightmare'

On not chasing perfection: “Perfect? It doesn’t exist. What matters is that you’re whole.”

On today’s political climate: “I’m almost 80, and so to say that I’ve never experienced this kind of nightmare before in my life is saying something… I became an activist in 1970 and if I can give any advice it’s this: We mustn’t normalize this presidency.”

On her outlook on life and on the future: “I’m not afraid of death, but I’m afraid of getting to the end without becoming the best I can be as a person…There’s a lot of time behind me and not much time ahead of me. And whatever time is left, I want to do it differently.”



On why she misses her father, Henry Fonda: “I miss him so much. I think I’d be able to talk to him now, which was something I had a hard time doing when he was alive; I was too intimidated by him. There’s so much I wasn’t able to say.”

