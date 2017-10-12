Jennifer Aniston Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief

Jennifer Aniston is donating $1 million to support to relief efforts in Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

Half of the money will go to the American Red Cross and the other half will go to the Ricky Martin Foundation.

Ricky Martin himself took to Twitter on Thursday (October 12) to thank Jennifer for her very generous donation.

“Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund. We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR,” he wrote.

The donation comes on the same day that President Trump has threatened to pull government resources out of Puerto Rico.