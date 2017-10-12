Jeremy Renner Donates $20,000 to Driscoll Children's Hospital After Attending Isina Globa Gala!

Jeremy Renner has donated $20,000 to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Texas to help cover some of the costs incurred by the hospital during Hurricane Harvey.

The 46-year-old Avengers star raised the funds by asking his fans to make donations to the hospital as part of a contest for an Avengers set visit.

“As a father I can think of no better way to give back, to show support and love than to a child,” Jeremy said in a statement. “I hope this donation to Driscoll Children’s Hospital on behalf of myself, my daughter Ava and my fans help ease some of the suffering and hardship that Hurricane Harvey inflicted. Much love to you all and hoping for a very speedy recovery.”

