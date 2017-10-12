Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 1:12 pm

Jeremy Renner Donates $20,000 to Driscoll Children's Hospital After Attending Isina Globa Gala!

Jeremy Renner has donated $20,000 to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Texas to help cover some of the costs incurred by the hospital during Hurricane Harvey.

The 46-year-old Avengers star raised the funds by asking his fans to make donations to the hospital as part of a contest for an Avengers set visit.

“As a father I can think of no better way to give back, to show support and love than to a child,” Jeremy said in a statement. “I hope this donation to Driscoll Children’s Hospital on behalf of myself, my daughter Ava and my fans help ease some of the suffering and hardship that Hurricane Harvey inflicted. Much love to you all and hoping for a very speedy recovery.”

Pictured: Jeremy all smiles while joining Randy Jackson, Mason Trueblood, Kenny G, Dallas Hart, Shannon Prior and more at the 2017 ISINA Global Gala held at Unici Casa on Tuesday (October 10) in Culver City, Calif.
Photos: isina.com
