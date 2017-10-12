Kate Hudson Tells Ellen She's 'Thinking of Bringing the Mullet Back' After Growing Out Hair!

Kate Hudson made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Thursday (October 12), and she dished all about having to rock a buzzcut after shaving her head over the summer for her role in Sia’s directorial debut called Sister.

“I’m starting to go through the first awkard stage of the growing out. It’s sticking up and I have to put it down with product, so it’ll be interesting,” the 38-year-old actress told Ellen. “Sia, the singer songwriter extraordinaire, she directed this film and it’s a musical and I’m in it. It called for me to shave my head and so I said, absolutely. Anything for Sia.”

Ellen then asked Kate about her hairstyle plans for after it all grows back.

“I was thinking of bringing the mullet back. I’ve been kind of off my Snapchat game but I think if I had a mullet I’d be really on my Snapchat game. It’d be good for my social media presence,” Kate said with a laugh – Watch the full interview below!



