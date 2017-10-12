Katy Perry Comments on Ex Boyfriend John Mayer's Instagram

Katy Perry and John Mayer dated on and off for two years before splitting in 2014, but it looks like they’re still on good terms!

This week, John posted a photo on his Instagram account of his dad celebrating his 90th birthday.

“Happy 90th Birthday, Dad! Leave doting comments about my dad below. He’ll love scrolling through it,” John captioned the photo. Katy is one of the people who left a lovely comment about John‘s father.

“Looking fantastic as ever! Happy birthday friend,” Katy commented. See it below!