Thu, 12 October 2017 at 7:57 pm

Kendall Jenner Joins Blake Griffin for Dinner in Beverly Hills!

Kendall Jenner Joins Blake Griffin for Dinner in Beverly Hills!

Kendall Jenner joins Blake Griffin for a late night bite to eat with some of his friends on Wednesday night (October 11) at Oscar Prime restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

After dinner, the rumored couple were spotted leaving the restaurant separately as they continued their night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Earlier that night, Kendall joined older sister Kourtney Kardashian at the What Goes Around Comes Around store anniversary event across town.

In case you missed it, Kendall and Blake got totally scared at a haunted maze!
