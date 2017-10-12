Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy a Sisters Night Out in Beverly Hills!

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian share a laugh on the red carpet for the What Goes Around Comes Around One Year Anniversary Party on Wednesday night (October 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old looked cool in a black and white blouse and jeans while her older sister rocked a pair of leather pants for the event.

Other stars at the store’s anniversary event included Karlie Kloss, Rosario Dawson, Erin Foster, and Sara Foster.

In case you missed it, Kendall and her rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin got totally scared at a haunted house!

