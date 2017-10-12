Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom & Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 2:51 am

Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy a Sisters Night Out in Beverly Hills!

Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy a Sisters Night Out in Beverly Hills!

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian share a laugh on the red carpet for the What Goes Around Comes Around One Year Anniversary Party on Wednesday night (October 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old looked cool in a black and white blouse and jeans while her older sister rocked a pair of leather pants for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Other stars at the store’s anniversary event included Karlie Kloss, Rosario Dawson, Erin Foster, and Sara Foster.

In case you missed it, Kendall and her rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin got totally scared at a haunted house!

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 01
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 02
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 03
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 04
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 05
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 06
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 07
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 08
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 09
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 10
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 11
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 12
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 13
kendall jenner kourtney kardashian enjoys a sisters night out in beverly hills 14

Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Erin Foster, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Rosario Dawson, Sara Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr