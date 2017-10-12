Kristen Bell Reveals Her Best Healthy Habit

Kristen Bell looks so relaxed and happy on the cover of Shape magazine’s November 2017 issue, on newsstands October 17.

Here’s what the 37-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On teaching her daughters about being healthy: “It’s important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed. So when I’m in their room with them, I’ll do squats. When they ask what I’m doing, I’ll say I’m getting my physical fitness in…it’s a value I want to instill in my kids at an early age – that paying attention to your body is mandatory.”

On finding time to workout: “At work, while I’m running through lines with my fellow actors, I’ll be leaning backward on a chair doing tripcep dips. At home, when my kids and I are on a walk, and they’re meandering and looking at leaves, I’ll do lunges. I get it in however and whenever I can.”

On her best healthy habit: “My best healthy habit is knowing how to read a nutrition label…I try to balance everything…I appreciate understanding what I’m putting into my body.”

