Krysten Ritter's Hollywood Role Model is Her 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star Bryan Cranston!

Krysten Ritter is on the cover of Women’s Health magazine’s November 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Jessica Jones star had to share with the mag:

On her Hollywood role model, Bryan Cranston: “He is one of the most generous, send-the-elevator-back-down guys I’ve ever met. He wants to give back so much. Like ‘I’ve learned this, this is what works and what doesn’t.’ It’s rare that people share like that. And I want to do that too – when I meet somebody just starting out, or not experienced, I try to give them everything, all the tools, everything I’ve learned along the way.”

On being bullied in high school: “You’re just different – and different is not good.”

On finding the good in bad experiences: “Anything bad that’s happened to me, I look for ways to put it in my work. And afterward, I feel lighter. It’s like spring cleaning. I think that’s what all artists do – it’s a way to communicate their feelings, a way to use their heart and get things out.”

For more from Krysten, visit WomensHealth.com.