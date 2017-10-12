Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 10:15 am

Krysten Ritter's Hollywood Role Model is Her 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star Bryan Cranston!

Krysten Ritter's Hollywood Role Model is Her 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star Bryan Cranston!

Krysten Ritter is on the cover of Women’s Health magazine’s November 2017 issue.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Jessica Jones star had to share with the mag:

On her Hollywood role model, Bryan Cranston: “He is one of the most generous, send-the-elevator-back-down guys I’ve ever met. He wants to give back so much. Like ‘I’ve learned this, this is what works and what doesn’t.’ It’s rare that people share like that. And I want to do that too – when I meet somebody just starting out, or not experienced, I try to give them everything, all the tools, everything I’ve learned along the way.”

On being bullied in high school: “You’re just different – and different is not good.”

On finding the good in bad experiences: “Anything bad that’s happened to me, I look for ways to put it in my work. And afterward, I feel lighter. It’s like spring cleaning. I think that’s what all artists do – it’s a way to communicate their feelings, a way to use their heart and get things out.”

For more from Krysten, visit WomensHealth.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
krysten ritter womens health november 2017 01
krysten ritter womens health november 2017 02
krysten ritter womens health november 2017 03
krysten ritter womens health november 2017 04
krysten ritter womens health november 2017 05

Credit: Eric Ray Davidson/Women's Health
Posted to: Krysten Ritter, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr