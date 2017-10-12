Lady Gaga Is Feeling Better & Back in the Recording Studio!

Lady Gaga is on the mend!

The 31-year-old Joanne pop superstar was forced to reschedule the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to chronic pain, but it seems that she’ll soon be back out there for her loyal Little Monsters.

Gaga provided an update about her health on her Instagram on Thursday (October 12), which included a few exciting and optimistic details!

“Tough girl on the mend,” she wrote on one post showing off a cool outfit.

“Thank you @sakspotts for this dope jacket and @pollyplume for the beautiful sparkly boots. Slowly coming back to life. With some exciting tour announcements on the way! 🌸🎉🎀” Gaga added in a second post.

In a third photo, Gaga posed in a recording studio: “Nothing like studio therapy. Thank you @juicycouture for these awesome sparkly track shorts and comfy top. Had so much fun in the studio. Made me feel like a star 💫 like the ones in the sky, you know..the real kind,” she wrote.

We’re excited to see you back in action, Gaga!