Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 4:43 pm

Laverne Cox, Sam Smith, Jade Thirlwall & More Stars Shine at Attitude Awards 2017 in London!

Laverne Cox, Sam Smith, Jade Thirlwall & More Stars Shine at Attitude Awards 2017 in London!

Laverne Cox, Sam Smith and Jade Thirlwall are delivering pure glamour on the red carpet!

The stars were all spotted mingling alongside fellow celebrities on the red carpet at the Roundhouse on Thursday evening (October 12) for the 2017 Attitude Awards in London, England.

The sixth annual LGBTQ-oriented awards show held by Attitude was hosted by Tom Daley in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Other attendees included Fleur East, Myleene Klass, Nadine Coyle, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, Oliver Proudlock, Louisa Johnson, Pixie Lott, Amanda Holden, Melanie C, Jessie Ware, Harry Judd, Jake Shears, Camilla Kerslake, Mark Foster, Chris Robshaw and Honey G.

50+ pictures from the awards show inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
attitude awards 2017 00
attitude awards 2017 01
attitude awards 2017 02
attitude awards 2017 03
attitude awards 2017 04
attitude awards 2017 05
attitude awards 2017 06
attitude awards 2017 07
attitude awards 2017 08
attitude awards 2017 10
attitude awards 2017 11
attitude awards 2017 13
attitude awards 2017 15
attitude awards 2017 16
attitude awards 2017 17
attitude awards 2017 18
attitude awards 2017 19
attitude awards 2017 20
attitude awards 2017 21
attitude awards 2017 24
attitude awards 2017 25
attitude awards 2017 27
attitude awards 2017 29
attitude awards 2017 30
attitude awards 2017 32
attitude awards 2017 34
attitude awards 2017 35
attitude awards 2017 36
attitude awards 2017 37
attitude awards 2017 38
attitude awards 2017 39
attitude awards 2017 40
attitude awards 2017 41
attitude awards 2017 42
attitude awards 2017 47
attitude awards 2017 48
attitude awards 2017 49
attitude awards 2017 51
attitude awards 2017 54
attitude awards 2017 57
attitude awards 2017 58
attitude awards 2017 61
attitude awards 2017 62
attitude awards 2017 65
attitude awards 2017 72
attitude awards 2017 73

Credit: Lia Toby; Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Amanda Holden, Camilla Kerslake, Chris Robshaw, Fleur East, Giovanna Fletcher, Harry Judd, Honey G., Jade Thirlwall, Jake Shears, Jessie Ware, Laverne Cox, Louis Johnson, Mark Foster, Melanie C, myleene klass, Nadine Coyle, Oliver Proudlock, Pixie Lott, Sam Smith, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Tom Fletcher

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr