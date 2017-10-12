Laverne Cox, Sam Smith, Jade Thirlwall & More Stars Shine at Attitude Awards 2017 in London!

Laverne Cox, Sam Smith and Jade Thirlwall are delivering pure glamour on the red carpet!

The stars were all spotted mingling alongside fellow celebrities on the red carpet at the Roundhouse on Thursday evening (October 12) for the 2017 Attitude Awards in London, England.

The sixth annual LGBTQ-oriented awards show held by Attitude was hosted by Tom Daley in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Other attendees included Fleur East, Myleene Klass, Nadine Coyle, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, Oliver Proudlock, Louisa Johnson, Pixie Lott, Amanda Holden, Melanie C, Jessie Ware, Harry Judd, Jake Shears, Camilla Kerslake, Mark Foster, Chris Robshaw and Honey G.

