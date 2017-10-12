Top Stories
Thu, 12 October 2017 at 12:23 pm

Liam Payne Turns a Pair of Sneakers Into an Art Project!

Liam Payne isn’t just a performing artist – he’s a visual artist too!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” superstar was spotted collaborating on a special art project with new mobile service VOXI, using a pair of sneakers as his canvas on Thursday (October 12) in London, England.

One lucky fan will get the chance to win Liam’s custom designed shoes in a giveaway on VOXI’s Twitter.

Liam recently opened up about how difficult it is to be touring away from Cheryl Cole and their baby, Bear.
