Linkin Park Shares Carpool Karaoke Featuring the Late Chester Bennington - Watch

Linkin Park is releasing one of Chester Bennington‘s final on-screen appearances before his tragic death in July.

The band’s Carpool Karaoke episode, which was filmed just one week before Chester‘s death, also features comedian and actor Ken Jeong.

“With the blessing of Chester‘s family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester. This was taped July 14, 2017,” a disclaimer by Apple reads before the footage begins.

Linkin Park is putting on a benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27 called Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in honor of Chester Bennington.

Watch below.