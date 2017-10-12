Louis Tomlinson: 'Just Like You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Louis Tomlinson opens up like never before in his just released brand new song called, “Just Like You,” and you can stream it right here!

The mid-tempo track was was co-written by the 25-year-old former One Direction singer alongside producer BURNS and Jesse Thomas.

“So I wrote a song called ‘Just Like You‘ a few months ago. After a few conversations with the label I told them that I wanted to release it. My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now,” Louis said in a statement. “I’m really attached to ‘Just Like You,’ which is all about this view of celebrities that we’re impenetrable and almost not human, but fundamentally we all have the same problems. Heartbreak feels the same, loss feels the same, all these feelings are the same for all of us. Mine just look a load different to, maybe, Tom who works in the chippy from nine to five.”

