Top Stories
Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Blake Lively Rocks Shorter Hair, Brings Mom &amp; Sister to 'All I See Is You' Screening!

Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 12:33 am

Margot Robbie & Jimmy Fallon Play Box Of Lies on 'Tonight Show' - Watch!

Margot Robbie is the latest contestant to go up against Jimmy Fallon in a game of Box Of Lies!

The 27-year-old Goodbye Christopher Robin actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie on Wednesday evening (October 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

The two went back and forth guessing which items were contained in different boxes, from a lobster to a Nicholas Cage face painted on an egg – and it was a pretty hilarious showdown!

Watch the two play the game below!
