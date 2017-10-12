Margot Robbie & Jimmy Fallon Play Box Of Lies on 'Tonight Show' - Watch!

Margot Robbie is the latest contestant to go up against Jimmy Fallon in a game of Box Of Lies!

The 27-year-old Goodbye Christopher Robin actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie on Wednesday evening (October 11) in New York City.

The two went back and forth guessing which items were contained in different boxes, from a lobster to a Nicholas Cage face painted on an egg – and it was a pretty hilarious showdown!

