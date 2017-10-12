Margot Robbie Stuns at 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' Premiere

Margot Robbie looks gorgeous in a butterfly-print dress as she attends the premiere of her new movie Goodbye Christopher Robin on Wednesday night (October 11) at the New York Public Library in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by her on-screen husband Domhnall Gleeson along with fellow costars Will Tilston and Kelly MacDonald and the film’s director Simon Curtis.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

Goodbye Christopher Robin hits theaters this Friday, October 13.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Versace dress.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…