Martin Garrix Looks Sharp While Spinning Records at Armani Exchange Launch Event!

Martin Garrix looks chic while getting into DJ mode!

The 21-year-old Dutch DJ and producer was photographed celebrating at the Armani Exchange New Energy, Same Spirit launch event at Skylight Modern on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City.

At one point, Jillionaire also took a turn behind the turntables.

The event, which was hosted by Roberta Armani in celebration of the brand’s new tee collection as part of the re-launch of A|X, was attended by guests from around the world.

Artist Ricardo Gonzalez also produced a live art installation during the event as well.

Earlier in the year, Martin starred in the brand’s fall/winter campaign alongside Cara Delevingne.