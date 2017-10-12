Top Stories
Celebrities React to Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspension

Celebrities React to Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspension

Mary-Kate Olsen &amp; Olivier Sarkozy Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 9:10 am

Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy made a rare appearance together last night!

The pair held hands on the red carpet at the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art Party and Auction at Sotheby’s on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City. Mary-Kate wore a pair of white sneakers with her dress!

The last photos we have of Olivier and Mary-Kate together are from back in January.

Also seen at the party were Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi, models Lais Ribeiro and Josephine Skriver, TV personality Andy Cohen, and Princess Beatrice.
Just Jared on Facebook
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 01
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 02
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 03
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 04
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 05
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 06
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 07
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 08
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 09
mary kate olsen olivier sarkozy rare appearance 10

Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Lais Ribeiro, Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy, Padma Lakshmi, Princess Beatrice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr