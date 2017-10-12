Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy made a rare appearance together last night!

The pair held hands on the red carpet at the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art Party and Auction at Sotheby’s on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City. Mary-Kate wore a pair of white sneakers with her dress!

The last photos we have of Olivier and Mary-Kate together are from back in January.

Also seen at the party were Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi, models Lais Ribeiro and Josephine Skriver, TV personality Andy Cohen, and Princess Beatrice.