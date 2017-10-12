Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp Couple Up in NYC

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp share a laugh as they check out her phone on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in New York City.

The cute couple kept things cool and comfortable as they enjoyed the warm afternoon while taking a break from running errands.

This past summer, it was announced that Meg and John were back together after having rekindled their romance for several months.

Since rekindling their romance, the two have been enjoying their time together in NYC.