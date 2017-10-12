Top Stories
Celebrities React to Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspension

Celebrities React to Rose McGowan's Twitter Account Suspension

Mary-Kate Olsen &amp; Olivier Sarkozy Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Thu, 12 October 2017 at 8:00 am

Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp Couple Up in NYC

Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp Couple Up in NYC

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp share a laugh as they check out her phone on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in New York City.

The cute couple kept things cool and comfortable as they enjoyed the warm afternoon while taking a break from running errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meg Ryan

This past summer, it was announced that Meg and John were back together after having rekindled their romance for several months.

Since rekindling their romance, the two have been enjoying their time together in NYC.
Just Jared on Facebook
meg ryan john mellencamp couple up in nyc 01
meg ryan john mellencamp couple up in nyc 02
meg ryan john mellencamp couple up in nyc 03
meg ryan john mellencamp couple up in nyc 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: John Mellencamp, Meg Ryan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend's Napa vineyard has not been affected by the California wildfires...yet - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui celebrates National Coming Out Day with an empowering post - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONJ star Dolores Catania calls Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga "trash" - TooFab
  • Brooke Shields talks about her upcoming role SVU - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment recounts her inappropriate encounter with Harvey Weinstein - Just Jared Jr