Naomi Campbell, Zendaya & More Stars Celebrate Nike x Riccardo Tisci Collection in NYC!

Naomi Campbell and Zendaya look gorgeous while celebrating a creative collaboration!

The two superstars were spotted partying in celebration of the new Nikelab x Riccardo Tisci Victorious Minotaurs collection at a private dinner at Socialista on Wednesday (October 11) in New York City.

The guest list also included Carine Roitfeld, Virgil Abloh, Victor Cruz, Paola Antonelli, Stefano Tonchi, Cecilia Dean, Anna & Danko Steiner, David Hallberg, Heron Preston, Ladyfag, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Princess Olympia of Greece, Mellany Sanchez, Matthew Henson, Shiona Turini, Jahleel Weaver and Dorian Grinspan, as well as DJ Vashtie.

This is the seventh year of collaboration between Nike and Riccardo, and is now available in North America and at NikeLab locations.

30+ pictures from the event inside…